Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 33,259 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,259 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

AX opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

