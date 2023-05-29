Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 402,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000. Columbia Banking System makes up 2.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.51% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of COLB opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.