StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.58 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

