StockNews.com Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,033 shares of company stock worth $1,095,531 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

