StockNews.com Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.02 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
