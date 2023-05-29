StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

SYNH stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

