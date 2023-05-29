StockNews.com Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $24.06 on Friday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.