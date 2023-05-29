StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NBR stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.