StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

