StockNews.com Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to “Hold”

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CCJ stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

