StockNews.com Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to “Hold”

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %
CCJ stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
