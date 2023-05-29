StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

