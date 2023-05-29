StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.