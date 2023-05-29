STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, STP has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $83.45 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,753.98 or 0.99978847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04305868 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,850,618.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

