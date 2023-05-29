Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Shares of STRS stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

