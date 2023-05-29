Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.