Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.71

Substratum (SUB) traded down 42.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $171,590.93 and approximately $16.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,932.43 or 0.99964264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00063223 USD and is up 74.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.