Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $171,452.46 and $24.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,605.65 or 1.00050059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036354 USD and is down -42.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

