Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. 82,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,263. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

