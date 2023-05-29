Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.57.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.18. 2,587,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.13. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

