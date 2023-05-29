Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.18. 2,587,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.13. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.