Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

