Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 628,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,444 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 138,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 521,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.22. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

