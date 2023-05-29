Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 5.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.69. 725,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,011. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $154.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.