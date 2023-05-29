Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $422,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,072,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 629,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 243,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,678. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

