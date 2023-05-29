Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.03-$3.28 EPS.

TTWO stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,690. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.46.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

