Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ TLIS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,439.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

About Talis Biomedical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

