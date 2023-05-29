Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Short Interest Update

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Talis Biomedical Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ TLIS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,439.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
