Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.69.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

