Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 970

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.69) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
