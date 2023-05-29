TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $260,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,835,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at $772,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.02. 149,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,821. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

