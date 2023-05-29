Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Telenet Group Price Performance
TLGHY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.
About Telenet Group
Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.
