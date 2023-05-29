Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

