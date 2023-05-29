Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $506.39 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $506.39 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,849,812,259,287 coins and its circulating supply is 5,864,499,300,343 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

