Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $240.25 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Terra has a market capitalization of $240.25 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003104 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 277,410,897 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

