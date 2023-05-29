TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $139.42 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00052325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,426,106 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,761,207 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

