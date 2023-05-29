Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

