Tezos Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Tezos has a total market cap of $875.39 million and $18.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003104 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,711,447 coins and its circulating supply is 939,515,441 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.