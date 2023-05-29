The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Decreased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

CI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average is $290.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.