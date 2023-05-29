The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,962 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

