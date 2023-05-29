The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 37.3% in May

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

The India Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

