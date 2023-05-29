The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.63.
About The LGL Group
See Also
