Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.21 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

