Threshold Hits One Day Volume of $4.54 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $258.23 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,041,039.317139 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02607878 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,206,142.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

