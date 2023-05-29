Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $10.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00006894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,643.24 or 1.00009978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.91973857 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $9,866,168.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.