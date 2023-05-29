Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

TD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,870. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

