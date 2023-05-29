Truist Financial Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $18.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Evolus Price Performance
EOLS stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.