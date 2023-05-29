Truist Financial Cuts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $12.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays Stock Up 2.6 %

LAZY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,981.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,770,634 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,288. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $11,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $5,485,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Stories

