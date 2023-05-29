Truist Financial Cuts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $80.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,260,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

