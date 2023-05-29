Truist Financial Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $110.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 404,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

