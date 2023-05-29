Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Purchases £19,137.60 in Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Nicky Hartery acquired 7,088 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,137.60 ($23,802.99).

Tyman Trading Up 0.2 %

LON TYMN opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market cap of £532.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.28. Tyman plc has a 52 week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.81).

Tyman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,600.00%.

Tyman Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

