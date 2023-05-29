Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by SW Investment Management LLC

SW Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up about 13.1% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ubiquiti worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,306. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.49 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

