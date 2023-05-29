UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.87.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $42,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.