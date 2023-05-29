Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $65.15 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,684.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00417106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00125154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003012 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19462208 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,203,126.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

