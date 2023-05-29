Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 239,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.35. 86,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.96.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

