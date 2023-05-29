Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

